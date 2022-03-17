West Coast Financial LLC Sells 750 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 10.8% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 63.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $437.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $445.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $385.34 and a 1-year high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
