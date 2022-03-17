West Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,895 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after buying an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after purchasing an additional 411,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,758,000 after buying an additional 193,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,023,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,176,000 after buying an additional 156,469 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB traded up $3.06 on Thursday, reaching $211.32. 7,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,159. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.57 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.36.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.