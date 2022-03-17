West Financial Advisors LLC Buys 22,480 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 5.2% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,450.7% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 222,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 65,673 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.38. The stock had a trading volume of 212,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,032,522. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.16. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $82.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

