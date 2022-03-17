West Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3,690.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.22. The stock had a trading volume of 205,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,496. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.13. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $46.95 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

