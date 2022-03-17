Western Financial Corporation Boosts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Western Financial Corporation raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $297.54 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $371.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.08. The stock has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.19, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,958 shares of company stock worth $4,366,893. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTNT. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.32.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

