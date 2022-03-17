Western Financial Corporation Buys 513 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,044 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Target were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after acquiring an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Target by 34.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,847,000 after acquiring an additional 536,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Target by 7.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after acquiring an additional 485,927 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 25.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,797,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,304,000 after purchasing an additional 362,379 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 112.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 611,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $139,942,000 after purchasing an additional 324,105 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.05.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $215.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $176.68 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

