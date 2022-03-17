Western Financial Corporation Purchases 582 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Western Financial Corporation raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $130.48 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.14 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.93 and a 200 day moving average of $141.36. The firm has a market cap of $115.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.66.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

