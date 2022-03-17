Western Financial Corporation Purchases 602 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Western Financial Corporation increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 454.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,022,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,946 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,687,000 after buying an additional 1,296,100 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $174.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.16. The company has a market capitalization of $458.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

