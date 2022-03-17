Western Financial Corporation Purchases 622 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Western Financial Corporation boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Copart were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Copart by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Copart by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $125.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.08 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.83.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

