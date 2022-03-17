Western Financial Corporation Sells 366 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Western Financial Corporation decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 2.6% of Western Financial Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 126,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 46,410 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB opened at $102.52 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $108.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

