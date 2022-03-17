Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.88.

NYSE:WES opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 3.54. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $27.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 31.54%. The firm had revenue of $719.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 60.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after buying an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $5,321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 17.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Midstream Partners (WES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.