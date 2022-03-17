Whelan Financial Purchases New Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Whelan Financial acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.1% of Whelan Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 282.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 56,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after buying an additional 41,719 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.33. 3,497,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,846,839. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.51. The firm has a market cap of $155.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $172.31 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.