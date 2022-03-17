Whiteheart 24-Hour Volume Tops $50,492.00 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for $218.67 or 0.00536980 BTC on major exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $50,492.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00045956 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,808.67 or 0.06897223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,755.58 or 1.00083243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00041044 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

