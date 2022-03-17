Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,553 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Rentals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after acquiring an additional 139,291 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 29.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 28.1% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 290.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI traded up $9.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $346.77. The stock had a trading volume of 868,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,523. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $285.59 and a one year high of $414.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.31 and a 200-day moving average of $341.52.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.42.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.