Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,929 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,750,000 after buying an additional 2,045,041 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after buying an additional 1,609,414 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,500,000 after buying an additional 1,054,561 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 93.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,085,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,782,000 after buying an additional 1,004,903 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,486,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.48 and a 12-month high of $175.12. The company has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

