William B. Shepro Purchases 5,000 Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) CEO William B. Shepro acquired 5,000 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $49,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ASPS opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.54. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $14.58.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASPS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter worth $827,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter worth $105,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter worth $1,314,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

