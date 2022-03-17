Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Williams Industrial Services Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of WLMS stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.37. 135,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,967. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 million, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. Williams Industrial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37.
WLMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities lowered Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a report on Friday, November 19th.
Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.
