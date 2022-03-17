Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the February 13th total of 44,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

In other Winmark news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 1,561 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.26, for a total transaction of $351,630.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Winmark by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Winmark by 87,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in Winmark by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 66,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Winmark by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Winmark by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $230.59 on Thursday. Winmark has a twelve month low of $182.16 and a twelve month high of $277.99. The stock has a market cap of $826.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Winmark’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

WINA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

