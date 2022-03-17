Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives $316.03 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $316.03.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

WDAY stock opened at $227.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Workday has a 1 year low of $205.90 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.45. The firm has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2,274.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $887,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $319,842.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,428 shares of company stock valued at $79,809,784 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Junto Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 300.1% during the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,859,000 after buying an additional 266,723 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,794,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,372,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,958,000 after buying an additional 165,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

