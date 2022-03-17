Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.800-$-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $532 million-$534 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $531.41 million.Workiva also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.160-$-0.140 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WK shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.67.

Shares of WK stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,534. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -132.53 and a beta of 1.45. Workiva has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $143,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,908 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Workiva by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 36,101 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after buying an additional 29,958 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Workiva by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after buying an additional 19,727 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workiva in the 4th quarter worth $1,466,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

