X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) PT Lowered to $10.00

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 455.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.80. 6,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,668. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 161,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $2,509,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $89,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

