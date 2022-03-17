Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

XHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,217,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,179,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,681,000 after buying an additional 851,841 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,935,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,389,000 after buying an additional 623,300 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,756,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,474,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,261,000 after purchasing an additional 436,427 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XHR traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.93. 416,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,300. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.53. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

