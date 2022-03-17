Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Short Interest Update

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 6,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Veery Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XERS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $185.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

