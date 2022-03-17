Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Trading Down 1.4%

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.24 and last traded at $19.44. Approximately 39,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,591,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

XRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.70.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently -35.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 108,110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,688,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,673,000 after purchasing an additional 237,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

