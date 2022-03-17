Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,845,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 4,175,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 120.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XYIGF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xinyi Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xinyi Glass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS:XYIGF opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. Xinyi Glass has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.37.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

