XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 34.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%.

XSPA stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $1.45. 4,919,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,415. XpresSpa Group has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52.

In other XpresSpa Group news, Director Robert Weinstein sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Bernstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $36,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $121,700. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 52,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XSPA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered XpresSpa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

