Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Down to $4.67

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.67, but opened at $4.42. Yalla Group shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 8,716 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $647.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Yalla Group by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Yalla Group by 180.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

