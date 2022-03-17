Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Shares Down 5.4%

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Rating) fell 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 16,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.68 million and a P/E ratio of -22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.09.

About Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG)

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate development company in Canada. It engages in the acquisition, development, and ownership of residential and commercial properties. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

