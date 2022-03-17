Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $265.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $265.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $265.30 million. MongoDB posted sales of $181.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDB. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. boosted their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.72.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $28.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $372.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,982,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $149,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total value of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,362 shares of company stock worth $78,007,102. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,934,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

