Zacks: Analysts Expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) to announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Home Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.47% and a return on equity of 14.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, Director John Scott Ballard acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Home Bancorp by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 19,635 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $630,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 300.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBCP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.40. 14,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.45. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $45.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.