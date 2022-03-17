Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. Arcimoto reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arcimoto.

Several research firms have commented on FUV. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Dawson James initiated coverage on Arcimoto in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of FUV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 6.31. Arcimoto has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The company has a market cap of $254.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arcimoto by 3,743.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 449,154 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Arcimoto by 457.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 218,328 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth about $1,488,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcimoto by 246.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 152,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

