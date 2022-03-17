Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) to post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for E2open Parent’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that E2open Parent will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover E2open Parent.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. E2open Parent had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETWO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

E2open Parent stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 48,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,065. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.91. E2open Parent has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $437,181,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,504,000. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 24,968,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,448,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,862,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,728 shares in the last quarter.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

