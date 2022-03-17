Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.53 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $170.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.90 million and the lowest is $170.10 million. Five9 reported sales of $137.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $755.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $754.60 million to $757.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $935.44 million, with estimates ranging from $908.86 million to $972.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIVN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.05.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total transaction of $676,599.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $124,802.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,875 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Five9 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Five9 by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 907.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,164 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,171. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Five9 has a one year low of $80.52 and a one year high of $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.90 and a beta of 0.52.

About Five9 (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.