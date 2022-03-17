Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Brokerages expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) to announce $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the highest is $1.24 billion. Paychex reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in Paychex by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 47,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $185,510,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $125.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.67. Paychex has a 1 year low of $92.74 and a 1 year high of $138.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

