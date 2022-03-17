Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Brokerages expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Trimble reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

TRMB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

In other Trimble news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Trimble by 116.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $590,252,000 after buying an additional 3,783,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $301,255,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at $128,763,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 10,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,754,000 after buying an additional 1,201,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 170.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.19. 21,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble has a 1-year low of $62.32 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average of $81.31.

Trimble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

