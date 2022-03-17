Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to Post $0.21 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.24. Allegheny Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,043,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 14.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 184,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 77,264 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Shares of NYSE:ATI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.34. 2,110,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.82 and a beta of 1.38. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Allegheny Technologies (Get Rating)

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.