Zacks: Brokerages Expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to Post -$0.67 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) to post ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.57). Castle Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 294.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $87,191.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 75,614 shares of company stock worth $2,963,805 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,604,000 after acquiring an additional 622,786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,226,000 after acquiring an additional 45,379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,468,000 after acquiring an additional 111,547 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 669,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after buying an additional 178,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 610,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,163,000 after buying an additional 189,918 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.87. The company had a trading volume of 142,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,707. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.45. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $78.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 0.59.

About Castle Biosciences (Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.