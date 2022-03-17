Zacks: Brokerages Expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.07 billion and the highest is $3.35 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year sales of $12.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $12.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.22 billion to $13.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Shares of CYH stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 534,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,971. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 37.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

