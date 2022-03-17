Zacks: Brokerages Expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREEGet Rating) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.20. Whole Earth Brands reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.21). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FREE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FREE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,769,000 after buying an additional 35,212 shares in the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,616,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 717,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,294,000 after purchasing an additional 215,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 989,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 209,582 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FREE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.06. 854,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,835. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.43. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.65 million, a P/E ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 0.43.

About Whole Earth Brands (Get Rating)

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

