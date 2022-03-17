Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Wolverine World Wide posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

In related news, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $23.30 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

