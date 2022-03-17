Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) to Sell

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on enhancing productivity in aquaculture. The company operates primarily in Maynard, Massachusetts and Fortune, Prince Edward Island. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is based in Maynard, United States. “

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ AQB opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 32.79 and a quick ratio of 32.58.

AquaBounty Technologies ( NASDAQ:AQB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,901.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. Research analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

About AquaBounty Technologies (Get Rating)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AquaBounty Technologies (AQB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.