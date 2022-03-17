Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) to Sell

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRVS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corvus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

CRVS opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $9.54.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $18,147,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $16,589,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,920,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 2,228,687 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $3,554,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $2,783,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

