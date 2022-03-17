Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) to Sell

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLX Technology Inc. is a researcher, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells e-vapor products principally in the People’s Republic of China. RLX Technology Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Get RLX Technology alerts:

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday.

RLX stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16. RLX Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.53.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $298.84 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that RLX Technology will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 13.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLX Technology (Get Rating)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLX Technology (RLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.