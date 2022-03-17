Zacks Investment Research Lowers QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) to Strong Sell

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

Get QIWI alerts:

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QIWI in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of QIWI stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. QIWI has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIWI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in QIWI in the first quarter worth $283,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QIWI during the second quarter valued at $361,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of QIWI by 23.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 54,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QIWI by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of QIWI by 113.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 163,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 86,683 shares during the last quarter. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIWI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QIWI (QIWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QIWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.