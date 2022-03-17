Zacks Investment Research Reiterates Hold Rating for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,145.45.

Shopify stock traded up $27.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $650.25. The stock had a trading volume of 134,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,258. The company has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $822.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,237.01. Shopify has a one year low of $510.02 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. Shopify’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

