Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) to “Hold”

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owlet Baby Care Inc. provides digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet Baby Care Inc., formerly known as Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Owlet stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Owlet has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09.

Owlet ( NYSE:OWLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Analysts forecast that Owlet will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,004,000. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owlet in the 4th quarter valued at $3,813,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its position in Owlet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 1,072,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Owlet by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 59,007 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Owlet by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 63,710 shares during the period. 11.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

