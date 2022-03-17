Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 262,100 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 204,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,920,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,729,000 after purchasing an additional 585,122 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zanite Acquisition by 327.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,731 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Zanite Acquisition by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,479,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 297,800 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Zanite Acquisition by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 715,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 59,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Zanite Acquisition by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 328,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Zanite Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTE opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.20. Zanite Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zanite Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zanite Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.