Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher Sells 10,000 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $419,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 7th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $449,400.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, Cam Gallagher sold 7,188 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $360,765.72.
- On Monday, February 7th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $534,500.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $626,400.00.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $754,900.00.
Shares of ZNTL opened at $43.47 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.35.
Several analysts have issued reports on ZNTL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
