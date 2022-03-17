ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Trading Up 14.3% This Week

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $152,071.86 and approximately $2.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00035618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00105184 BTC.

ZeuxCoin is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

