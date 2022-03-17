Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Shares of NYSE:ZVIA opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZVIA. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zevia PBC (ZVIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.